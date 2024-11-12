Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.84 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 13, 2024 -6.76 °C Broken clouds November 14, 2024 -8.75 °C Scattered clouds November 15, 2024 -8.81 °C Light snow November 16, 2024 -10.15 °C Light snow November 17, 2024 -10.95 °C Light snow November 18, 2024 -11.57 °C Light snow November 19, 2024 -9.54 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 12, 2024, is -9.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.84 °C and -6.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.74 °C and -6.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between -15.84 °C and -6.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024

