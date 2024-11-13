Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -13.68 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 -8.46 °C Few clouds November 15, 2024 -8.6 °C Light snow November 16, 2024 -10.2 °C Light snow November 17, 2024 -10.08 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 -10.67 °C Light snow November 19, 2024 -10.84 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 -10.99 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 13, 2024, is -6.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.68 °C and -6.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.41 °C and -7.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between -13.68 °C and -6.0 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

