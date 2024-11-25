Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.22 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 25, 2024, is -11.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.22 °C and -9.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.13 °C and -9.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between -17.22 °C and -9.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 26, 2024 -9.92 °C Broken clouds
November 27, 2024 -10.24 °C Sky is clear
November 28, 2024 -11.25 °C Sky is clear
November 29, 2024 -7.53 °C Scattered clouds
November 30, 2024 -8.25 °C Light snow
December 1, 2024 -10.85 °C Broken clouds
December 2, 2024 -9.99 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.34 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 23.48 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 26.71 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 24.68 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.54 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 28.54 °C Few clouds
Delhi 23.68 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on November 25, 2024

