Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.22 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 26, 2024 -9.92 °C Broken clouds November 27, 2024 -10.24 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 -11.25 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 -7.53 °C Scattered clouds November 30, 2024 -8.25 °C Light snow December 1, 2024 -10.85 °C Broken clouds December 2, 2024 -9.99 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.48 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.68 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.54 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.54 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 25, 2024, is -11.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.22 °C and -9.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.13 °C and -9.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between -17.22 °C and -9.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

