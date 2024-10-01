Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.32 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 3.48 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 3.17 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 1.55 °C Light snow October 5, 2024 0.18 °C Light snow October 6, 2024 -1.16 °C Light snow October 7, 2024 -0.39 °C Light snow October 8, 2024 -2.47 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 1, 2024, is 3.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.32 °C and 5.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.45 °C and 4.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between -1.32 °C and 5.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

