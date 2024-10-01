Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.32 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024
Oct 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 1, 2024, is 3.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.32 °C and 5.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.45 °C and 4.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between -1.32 °C and 5.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 2, 2024
|3.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|3.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|1.55 °C
|Light snow
|October 5, 2024
|0.18 °C
|Light snow
|October 6, 2024
|-1.16 °C
|Light snow
|October 7, 2024
|-0.39 °C
|Light snow
|October 8, 2024
|-2.47 °C
|Light snow
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
