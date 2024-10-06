Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -7.28 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 7, 2024 0.02 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 0.42 °C Scattered clouds October 9, 2024 -0.87 °C Light snow October 10, 2024 -3.75 °C Snow October 11, 2024 -2.22 °C Light snow October 12, 2024 -3.16 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 -3.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Light rain Chennai 29.54 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 6, 2024, is -2.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -7.28 °C and -0.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 7, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -4.25 °C and 1.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between -7.28 °C and -0.28 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

