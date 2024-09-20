Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -3.29 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 6.38 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 8.19 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 8.91 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 8.74 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 8.13 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 5.63 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 5.14 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 20, 2024, is 2.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -3.29 °C and 5.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.05 °C and 7.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between -3.29 °C and 5.43 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

