Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -2.66 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 30, 2024 4.99 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 5.46 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 4.11 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 4.02 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 3.95 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 1.84 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 -0.4 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 29, 2024, is 2.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.66 °C and 4.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.61 °C and 5.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between -2.66 °C and 4.78 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

