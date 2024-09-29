Menu Explore

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -2.66 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 29, 2024, is 2.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.66 °C and 4.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.61 °C and 5.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

With temperatures ranging between -2.66 °C and 4.78 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 30, 2024 4.99 °C Sky is clear
October 1, 2024 5.46 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 4.11 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 4.02 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 3.95 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 1.84 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 -0.4 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on September 29, 2024
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.





Sunday, September 29, 2024
