Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -0.29 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 10, 2024 4.56 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 3.29 °C Sky is clear September 12, 2024 4.26 °C Sky is clear September 13, 2024 5.87 °C Sky is clear September 14, 2024 5.04 °C Sky is clear September 15, 2024 5.34 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 6.33 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.96 °C Light rain Delhi 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 9, 2024, is 4.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.29 °C and 6.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.19 °C and 6.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between -0.29 °C and 6.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

