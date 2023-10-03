News / India News / Jammu and Kashmir's famed Pashmina gets geographical recognition with GI tag

Jammu and Kashmir's famed Pashmina gets geographical recognition with GI tag

PTI |
Oct 03, 2023 10:01 PM IST

Basohli Pashmina, a hand-spun product known for extreme softness, fineness and light-weight, has insulating properties and extended life.

Basohli Pashmina, a more than 100-year-old traditional craft from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

A Kani Shawl being made of Cashmere wool, locally known as Pashmina which is spun on a handloom using wooden needles.(PTI)
A Kani Shawl being made of Cashmere wool, locally known as Pashmina which is spun on a handloom using wooden needles.(PTI)

The Department of Industries and Commerce achieved the milestone in coordination with NABARD Jammu and Human Welfare Association, Varanasi, the spokesman said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Earlier this year, the famed Basohli painting and Chikri wood from Rajouri district of Jammu division received the GI tag.

Basohli Pashmina, a hand-spun product known for extreme softness, fineness and light-weight, has insulating properties and extended life, the spokesman said, adding all these qualities make the Basohli Pashmina unique.

Pashmina products include shawls for both men and women, mufflers, blankets and basket.

Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu initiated steps to revive the centuries old craft of Basohli Pashmina by setting up common facility centres for weavers, increasing the periphery of registered weavers as well as cooperative societies, developing clusters and providing benefits of various departmental schemes to them, the spokesman said.

GI tag is a name or a sign given to certain products related to specific geographical locations.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out