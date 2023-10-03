Jammu and Kashmir's famed Pashmina gets geographical recognition with GI tag

Basohli Pashmina, a more than 100-year-old traditional craft from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. A Kani Shawl being made of Cashmere wool, locally known as Pashmina which is spun on a handloom using wooden needles.(PTI)

The Department of Industries and Commerce achieved the milestone in coordination with NABARD Jammu and Human Welfare Association, Varanasi, the spokesman said.

Earlier this year, the famed Basohli painting and Chikri wood from Rajouri district of Jammu division received the GI tag.

Basohli Pashmina, a hand-spun product known for extreme softness, fineness and light-weight, has insulating properties and extended life, the spokesman said, adding all these qualities make the Basohli Pashmina unique.

Pashmina products include shawls for both men and women, mufflers, blankets and basket.

Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu initiated steps to revive the centuries old craft of Basohli Pashmina by setting up common facility centres for weavers, increasing the periphery of registered weavers as well as cooperative societies, developing clusters and providing benefits of various departmental schemes to them, the spokesman said.

GI tag is a name or a sign given to certain products related to specific geographical locations.