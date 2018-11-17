Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 17, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Jammu-Kashmir panchayat polls Live updates: Over 600 polling stations declared hypersensitive

Voting for the first phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 am on Friday amid high security in the wake of boycott call by separatists and threats by militants.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 17, 2018 09:26 IST
highlights

Voting for the first phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 am on Friday amid high security in the wake of boycott call by separatists and threats by militants.427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards for first phase of the Panchayat polls, said an official.

They said polling will be held in six districts of the Kashmir Valley, two in Ladakh and seven districts in the Jammu region.

While separatists have called for a boycott of the polls, militants have threatened to target anyone taking part in these elections.

Follow Live updates here:

9:24 am IST

491 polling stations in Valley, 196 in Jammu division declared hypersensitive

Keeping the ground situtaion in mind, 491 polling stations in the Valley and 196 in the Jammu division have been declared as hypersensitive.

8:45 am IST

Voting underway in polling stations in Ganderbal and Budgam

The voting for the first phase of panchayat elections is underway in Ganderbal and Budgam.

8:27 am IST

Panchayat elections will be held in nine phases across the state

The elections will be held in nine phases across the state.:

8:05 am IST

Voting for first phase of elections begins

The voting for the Jammu-Kashmir panchayat elections has begun across all the booths. The polling will end at 2pm.

8:03 am IST

Preparations underway at a polling station in Rajouri’s Manjakote for first phase of voting

Preparations underway at a polling station in Rajouri’s Manjakote for the first phase of voting for Panchayat polls. Dr RK Manahas, returning officer says,”There is enthusiasm among the voters. We are fully prepared, we are hopeful that voting will be conducted peacefully.”

7:44 am IST

Polling to begin at 8 am

The stage is set for the Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir as the polling will begin at 8 am

7:28 am IST

Security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of polls

All arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls and polling staff has been deputed to the respective polling stations, said an official.