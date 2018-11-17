Jammu-Kashmir panchayat polls Live updates: Over 600 polling stations declared hypersensitive

Voting for the first phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 am on Friday amid high security in the wake of boycott call by separatists and threats by militants.427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards for first phase of the Panchayat polls, said an official.

They said polling will be held in six districts of the Kashmir Valley, two in Ladakh and seven districts in the Jammu region.

While separatists have called for a boycott of the polls, militants have threatened to target anyone taking part in these elections.

9:24 am IST 491 polling stations in Valley, 196 in Jammu division declared hypersensitive Keeping the ground situtaion in mind, 491 polling stations in the Valley and 196 in the Jammu division have been declared as hypersensitive.





8:45 am IST Voting underway in polling stations in Ganderbal and Budgam The voting for the first phase of panchayat elections is underway in Ganderbal and Budgam. Jammu & Kashmir: Voting underway for the first phase of Panchayat elections; Visuals from polling stations in Ganderbal (pic 1) and Budgam (pic 2&3) pic.twitter.com/cfa8RUEHm3 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018





8:27 am IST Panchayat elections will be held in nine phases across the state The elections will be held in nine phases across the state.: Voting begins for the first phase of Panchayat polls in Jammu & Kashmir. The elections will be held in nine phases across the state; Visuals from two separate polling stations in Rajouri pic.twitter.com/KSlVVqE4TT — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018





8:05 am IST Voting for first phase of elections begins The voting for the Jammu-Kashmir panchayat elections has begun across all the booths. The polling will end at 2pm.





8:03 am IST Preparations underway at a polling station in Rajouri’s Manjakote for first phase of voting Preparations underway at a polling station in Rajouri’s Manjakote for the first phase of voting for Panchayat polls. Dr RK Manahas, returning officer says,”There is enthusiasm among the voters. We are fully prepared, we are hopeful that voting will be conducted peacefully.” J&K: Preparations underway at a polling station in Rajouri's Manjakote for the first phase of voting for Panchayat polls; Dr RK Manahas, Returning Officer says,"There is enthusiasm amongst the voters. We are fully prepared, we are hopeful that voting will be conducted peacefully" pic.twitter.com/NHep0eMsEB — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018





7:44 am IST Polling to begin at 8 am The stage is set for the Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir as the polling will begin at 8 am



