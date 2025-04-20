2 dead in house collapse, Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut as heavy rain pounds J&K

Two children died after a house collapsed in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district after heavy rainfall lashed the region overnight on Saturday. The extreme weather also led to traffic disruptions at some parts of National Highway 44 due to landslides and mudslides triggered by the overnight showers. Visuals from the spot show accumulated debris and mud in the aftermath of heavy rains and landslides in Ramban. (Hindustan Times)

Some areas were flooded too in Ramban district after heavy overnight rains, following which, around 100 people were rescued, PTI reported citing officials.

Vehicular traffic from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had to be suspended because the incessant rainfall triggered landslides and mudslides at several places along the highway, the officials added.

Many vehicles were swept away in the flood and around 40 residential houses in Dharam Kund village were destroyed, the officials told PTI. Police personnel braved the heavy rainfall to rescue trapped villagers, they said.

Visuals from the spot show accumulated debris and mud in the aftermath of heavy rains and landslides in the area. Vehicles including trucks and cars are seen stranded in the area.

What politicians said

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the plight of the people in the region. He said that the rainfall and landslides have caused three casualties along with damage to some properties in the Ramban area.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families,” he wrote.

“I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he will review the restoration, relief, and repair plans in Ramban and that urged citizens to follow travel advisories. In a post on X from his official account, he said, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

The extreme weather also caused uprooted trees and power outages in several parts of Udhampur district, reported ANI.

This happened days after the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall or snow in parts of Jammu and Kashmir from April 19 till April 20, with peak activity during the night of 18th and 19th April.

For now, the weather in the region has improved, however, more showers are expected by late afternoon on Sunday.

With inputs from Ravi Krishnan Khajuria.