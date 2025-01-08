Jammu-Kashmir train aims to tackle sub-zero temp

The tailor-made Vande Bharat Express, which will be the first ever train to link Jammu with Kashmir, is ready and has been brought to Delhi, said officials aware of the matter. The Vande Bharat Express being maintained at Shakur Basti in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The train, being maintained by the Northern Railway in Shakur Basti in north Delhi, is built to operate even in sub-zero temperatures, with a raft of advanced heating systems baked in to keep passengers comfortable and keep the locomotive from freezing, said the people cited above.

Railway officials aware of the matter said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the crucial link towards the end of the month.

“The journey from Jammu to Srinagar, which takes eight or nine hours by road, will be drastically reduced to three hours and ten minutes,” said Himanshu Shekhar, chief public relations officer of Northern Railways.

“This train will prevent freezing of water tanks and bio-toilet tanks, with overheat protection sensors for safety and reliability. It is also equipped with self-regulating heating cables that prevent water freezing, for smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures,” said another official from the Northern Railways.

“The driver’s windshield has heating elements for defrosting. It will ensure clear visibility in harsh winter conditions. It has anti-spill layers that have been added to protect the driver from impacts during extreme weather or unforeseen events,” added the above official.

“There have been no train operations connecting the Valley (diesel multiple unit operate within the valley). When long-distance trains are going to enter the Valley, it is necessary that they be fully equipped to operate in the snowy weather. Heating techniques are not only important for the passengers, but also for the operation of the train set. Ballast-less tracks, the most advanced track technology, have been utilised for better passenger experience and stability in the terrain,” said former railways official Subodh Jain.

This new train service is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar- Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a pioneering project aimed at improving the rail connectivity in the region. The route features the Chenab Rail Bridge, which is the world’s highest rail bridge, constructed 359m above the Chenab river. It was inaugurated in August 2022.

The train sets were built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and were brought to Delhi in the last week of December. They will remain in the Capital till they are shifted to Jammu division around next week.

Loco pilots will be picked once the date for the inauguration is finalised.