Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan returns to films, begins shooting

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:26 IST

After a gap of more than two years, popular Telugu film star-turned-politician and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan returned to acting on Monday.

The shooting for his untitled film – a remake of the 2016 Bollywood superhit film “Pink,” commenced at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the morning. Pawan is playing the role of a middle-aged lawyer, which was originally played by superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film.

The Telugu version of the film is being directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Telugu film producer Dil Raju under the joint-banner of Bayview Projects and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music is being composed by S S Thaman.

According to a Tollywood source, the story of Pink has been slightly modified for the Telugu version keeping in view the tastes of Telugu audiences. “There is a possibility that a couple of songs and fights will be introduced in the film to attract the fans of Pawan Kalyan,” the source said.

Interestingly, Pawan, who has been sporting a long beard since he entered electoral politics, has retained his beard on the first day of shooting. “It is not exactly known whether he will be seen with his beard all through the film or remove it later,” the industry source said.

Pawan last acted in the film “Agnyathavasi” directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it released on January 10, 2018. The film did not fare well at the box office. After that, he took to serious politics, toured different parts of the state to expand his Jana Sena party.

His party contested the general elections in Andhra Pradesh held in April 2019, but failed to make any impact. His party had won just around 7 per cent votes and one MLA seat in the 175-member state assembly. Pawan himself lost in both the seats he had contested – Bhimavaram in West Godavari and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.

Since then, he has been making occasional appearances in political activities. Last week, he entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and vowed to bring the alliance to power in AP in 2024 assembly elections.