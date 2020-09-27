Janata lockdown in Madhya Pradesh town as Covid-19 takes turn for worse

india

Traders associations, public representatives and others in Narsinghpur town, 241 km south east of Bhopal, have come forward to declare a one-week Janata lockdown in the district to check the spread of coronavirus over there. The district reported as many as 2126 Covid-19 cases with 13 deaths till Friday evening as per the state government’s data.

While the Janata lockdown decision was announced by representatives of traders associations in the town on Friday, traders associations of Gadarwara and Gotegaon, two other towns in the district, joined the self-lockdown campaign on Saturday, as per associations’ representatives and the district administration.

With the Covid-19 situation getting worse by the day in the state traders associations and others in certain pockets of other cities like Indore, Jabalpur etc took decisions on self-lockdown in the past one week or so but Narasinghpur in Mahakoshal region happens to be the first town in Madhya Pradesh where different traders associations and public representatives came together to impose self-lockdown restrictions in the Unlock period for one week at a stretch which are as good as lockdown restrictions, said Ashish Jain, grocery association office-bearer in Narasinghpur.

“The administration didn’t enforce it at all. It’s good to see public representatives led by local MLA Jalam Singh Patel and traders associations coming forward to take the decision on their own. The associations pertain to cloth merchants, ornaments, grocery etc. However, there is no restriction on supply of milk, sale of vegetables and medicines or other essential commodities. At the same time, there is no punitive action against anyone if he is running his shop”, said collector, Narasinghpur Ved Prakash.

In Jabalpur, another city in Mahakoshal region, jewellers association, medicine dealers associations and certain other traders associations observed self-lockdown in the third week of September. The other towns in Jabalpur district where people imposed self-lockdown include Sihora, Patan and Gosalpur towns in the district for certain days this month.

In Indore which saw self-down in different pockets of the city earlier as many as 20 traders associations came forward a few days back to declare self-down on Saturday and Sunday in the entire city, a decision which was appreciated and supported by the district administration.

Ramesh Khandelwal of Ahilya Chambers of Commerce said, “We are making constant appeals to traders to comply with the self-lockdown decision which is in the interest of all in the city.”

However, differences cropped up too among traders over the issue of self-lockdown.

Indore’s Maharani Road Electric Appliances Market Association’s patron Jeetu Bagani said, “The sale at our shops has been reduced to merely 10%. Now, festivals are approaching. Lockdown has already broken our back. Hence, we are not supporting the self-lockdown.”

In Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur cities in Bundelkhand region several traders associations observed self-lockdown on different days this month.

Welcoming the decisions taken by the traders associations in different parts of the state a senior government official said, “Coronavirus is spreading mainly because people are not following safety protocols. It is not only Madhya Pradesh but also other parts of the country which are witnessing alarming spread of Coronavirus. People will have to understand that the government has its own limitations of resources and there is no medicine or vaccine so far to cure the disease. Hence, the decisions taken in different parts of the state on self-lockdown will definitely help all of us.”

As per the health department’s bulletin released on Friday night, Covid cases tally touched 117588 with 2227 cases reported in the past 24 hours. There were 30 deaths reported from across the state in the past 24 hours to increase the tally of deaths to 2152. So far, the state has seen recovery of disease of 93238 patients while the number of Covid tests conducted till Friday night stood at 1929748.

(With inputs from Neha Jain in Indore and Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)