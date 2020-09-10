Japan PM Abe calls PM Modi, lists elevation of global partnership as key achievement

world

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday listed actions taken by India and Japan for realising the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the elevation of the special strategic and global partnership between the two sides among key achievements in bilateral relations.

Abe made the remarks during a 30-minute phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to a readout from Japan’s foreign ministry. Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, made the call to explain his decision last month to resign on health grounds.

However, the two leaders made it clear that the change of leadership in Japan wouldn’t affect the overall arc of bilateral relations.

Abe and Modi built a good working relationship and helped drive bilateral ties in a number of areas, especially economic cooperation, maritime security and the Indo-Pacific.

“Both Prime Ministers affirmed that the basic policy of Japan-India-emphasis remains unchanged, and concurred with each other that the two countries continue to work closely in such areas as security, economy, and economic cooperation including the high-speed rail project,” the Japanese readout said.

Referring to the significant enhancement of bilateral relations in recent years, Abe said both prime ministers “took actions towards realising the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the special strategic and global partnership between Japan and India was elevated to greater heights”.

Abe and Modi welcomed the signing of the agreement between the two countries on reciprocal provision of supplies and services between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and India’s armed forces, or the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), on September 9.

“This agreement will facilitate the smooth provision of supplies and services between the Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the Indian armed forces. It will also promote closer cooperation between the forces on the ground, thereby contributing further to global peace and security,” the readout said.

Abe, while explaining his decision to step down, expressed “gratitude for the friendship and the relationship of trust” built with Modi and noted the memories from their mutual annual visits. Modi expressed his appreciation for all the efforts by Abe and recalled the time they spent together, the readout said.

Modi also reiterated his appreciation of Abe’s leadership for advancing the relationship between India and Japan.