Jarkiholi booked after woman files sexual assault complaint

The Bengaluru police on Friday registered an FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi on several charges, including “sexual intercourse by a person in authority” and “sexual assault”, based on a handwritten complaint filed by the woman who featured in the video linked to the sexual harassment case. The complaint comes a day after the woman released a video raising doubts over the credibility of the Special Investigation Team probing the case and sought protection for her family.

The woman, who is absconding, sent the two-page complaint to Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant through her lawyer. In the letter, the woman has alleged that the former minister sexually exploited her on the pretext of a job.

According to the FIR, Jarkiholi has been booked under sections 376C (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354A (Sexual harassment), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 504 (Insult to provoke breach of peace) and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 A (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, she met then minister Jarkiholi during the shooting of a short film in Bengaluru. “Since then, he used to call me often and ask about me, my family... Then he offered to give me a government job using his influence and said that I should cooperate with him,” the letter read.

“Once he called me and said that he is staying in the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. He later called me through video and asked me to show my private parts... I did as he said because he was an influential man,” she added.

Once Jarkiholi returned to Bengaluru, he asked the woman to visit him at his house to discuss the job offer, where they had sexual intercourse, the woman wrote in her complaint. “This happened twice. I obliged out of fear. When asked about the job he offered, he told me to ask for some money if I needed it and the job can be looked at later,” read the letter, adding that the leader has also verbally abused her on several occasions.

The woman has also alleged that Jarkiholi has threatened him of dire consequences and sought protection for her family. “Protection should be provided to my family and I. Action should be taken against Ramesh Jarkiholi for sexually exploiting me, cheating, offering a job, verbally abusing and trying to kill me,” she has alleged.

On Thursday, in a video statement, the woman sought protection for her family saying: “I will appear before the SIT only after the safety of my parents is ensured. I will take care of all further procedures and also provide statements (once their safety is ensured).”

Dismissing the allegations, Jarkiholi told reporters that “his game begins” on Saturday. “I knew this would happen. This was her final move. My game will start tomorrow (Saturday)… I also have lawyers with me,” he said.

“I dislodged one government and installed another one. What’s this? I will face more such complaints,” he told reporters in Bengaluru. He further added that his complaint should be investigated first. “I filed a complaint first, so my FIR should be looked into first,” he said.

A senior BJP leader said the party’s stand is to keep its distance from the case, as it is under investigation. “Law will take its course,” said the leader.

There was no immediate response from the Congress.