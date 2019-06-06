Jats can apply for general posts as Haryana makes a category switch

Eager to step up recruitments before the bell rings in for the assembly polls in the state, the BJP government in Haryana on Wednesday ordered that posts reserved for Jats and five other castes, but kept in abeyance on the orders of the high court, would now be considered as general category posts.

The decision is significant as now the number of available vacancies will substantially increase. While the move could possibly work to the ruling party’s advantage before the polls, on the other hand though, it can trigger a fresh round of litigation.

The state government had in 2016 enacted a law to provide 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions to Jats and five other castes in Class 3 and 4 posts and 6% reservation in Class 1 and 2 posts under a newly created Backward Classes (C) category.

The Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in service and admission in educational institutions) Act was notified on May 12, 2016. In September 2017, the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered that Act be kept in abeyance till the Haryana Backward Classes Commission (HBCC) determines the extent and quantum of reservation in jobs and educational institutions. The matter is pending since the HBCC has not submitted its report due to the orders of the Supreme Court.

Fresh move

Instructions issued by the chief secretary’s office on Wednesday stated that till the pendency of litigation, no appointment to the Backward Classes (C) posts is possible. “The government has considered the matter and decided that all departments, boards and corporations shall send requisitions for filling up the posts of Backward Classes (C) category by treating these posts to be under the general category or unreserved category till further orders. In case the departments had withheld these posts, they may be released and requisition for filling them up may be sent to appropriate recruitment authority,” the instructions said.

The government clarified that candidates belonging to Backward Classes (C) category — Jats, Jat Sikhs, Rors, Tyagis, Bishnoi and Muslim Jats — will be eligible for consideration under the general category and economically weaker section (EWS) category till the matter is sub judice before the courts.

Is it contemptuous?

On whether the chief secretary’s instructions were contemptuous of the HC orders, an official clarified that since the HBCC had to determine the quantum of reservation for Jats and five other castes, there was no point in keeping the posts under Backward Classes (C) category in abeyance. “Till the time the government knows as to how many vacancies have to be filled up under the Backward Classes (C) category, keeping these vacancies in a state of suspension is pointless,” the official added.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 12:42 IST