Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:41 IST

Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said film and television programme production can be resumed with all the necessary health protocols in place amid Covid-19 pandemic.

After consultation with the home ministry and the health ministry, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been firmed up, he said. According to the SOP, the actors facing the camera will be exempt from wearing masks. And crew members will have to adhere to the guidelines of the health ministry.

Production of films and television programmes has been put on hold since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was imposed. After 68 days of stringent curbs, the government initiated the “unlock” process from June.

There was a demand from the industry to allow work to resume. Some states, meanwhile, allowed resumption of shooting with many riders. In some cases, those over 60 years --- considered a high-risk group --- are not allowed on the sets.

As per the guidelines for TV and film production houses announced on Sunday, high-risk employees will have to take extra precautions; they are advised not be exposed to frontline work requiring contact with public. Masks will be mandatory for all, sanitisation norms will have to be adhered to, respiratory etiquette will be strictly followed, and the use of Aarogya Setu app will be advised.

Thermal screening at entry points of sets will be a must and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed on the premises. Physical distance of six feet at all times as far as feasible should be maintained. Crowd management in parking lots outside the premises is also part of the guiding principles.