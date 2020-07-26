Javadekar says concerns over EIA are unfounded

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said concerns raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the draft environment impact assessment notification 2020 were “unfounded” and based on “misrepresentation”.

Ramesh, a former environment minister, is the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change.

In a letter to Ramesh, Javadekar said, “Your observations are noted. There are 15 more days for suggestions. I will reply to you in detail. Government will finalise after considering various suggestions. Government decisions are always open for scrutiny by Parliament and Standing Committees.”

Ramesh, in a letter dated July 25, said he wished to record his strongest objections to draft EIA 2020 notification on grounds that “it allows for post facto approvals which go against the very principle of assessment; It reduces public participation in all steps of environment clearance process; it does away with environment impact assessment altogether in many cases of expansion; increases validity of environmental clearances allowing projects to secure land for longer durations and it gives union government full powers to appoint state environment impact assessment authorities.”

“These changes are not based on 3 As—audits, assessments and analyses. The changes are not based on any research. They reflect a mindset that sees environmental regulation as an unnecessary regulatory burden and not as an essential obligation to be met for the health and welfare of our people,” he wrote.

The Delhi High Court on June 30 extended the time for giving suggestions to the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification of 2020 until August 11. “There is not a word (in the affidavit) on the ambiguity. Your reply is silent on the main point. We are, frankly, a little surprised at the obstinacy of the central government. The government is being obdurate in this matter,” the court said, referring to the ministry’s reply on why it had issued a notification extending time for comments when the time period for comments had not expired.

The draft was released for comments on March 23 and 60 days were provided to the people to send their comments. The ministry extended the deadline from May 22 to June 30 because of the lockdown imposed in late March to check the Covid-19 spread. R P Gupta, the environment ministry secretary had said the ministry had at least received 30,000 comments.