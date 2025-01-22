Jawaharlal Nehru Port crosses 10 TEU capacity, a global benchmark: Minister

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India’s largest shipping facility, has crossed 10 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container handling capacity, a milestone that signals a leap in the country’s logistics sector, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday. Boats sail past the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Bloomberg)

This brings cargo traffic at the port, off Mumbai, on par with some of the largest ports globally.

In 2024, the port handled the highest container volume of 7.05 million TEUs, performing at more than 90% capacity, the minister said, adding that higher efficiency is aimed at reducing logistics costs envisaged in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gati Shakti plan, a multi-modal logistics ramp-up programme.

With the commissioning of the second phase of Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) in January 2025, another 2.4 million TEUs capacity has been added to the port near Mumbai.

A TEU, an industry benchmark, is a measure of volume in units of twenty-foot long containers. Large ships are able to typically transport more than 18,000 TEUs in a single trip.

Sonowal on Monday launched multiple projects worth nearly ₹2,000 crores to expand the capacity at the JNP Port, the statement said.

In 2022, the Union Cabinet had approved a national logistics policy, which aims to remove gridlocks in the movement of goods, lower logistics costs and bring in a tech-enabled unified system across supply chains.