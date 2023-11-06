Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Jawans of PM Modi': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says ED, CBI campaign for BJP

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Nov 06, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jodhpur, he also accused the BJP of looting the country.

Jodhpur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies, saying he often sends the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation to campaign for the BJP ahead of his speeches in poll-bound states.

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)

"They send ED, Income Tax, CBI for campaigning before Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to places to give his speeches... you can see what they are doing with Congress people. They accuse us of looting the country, it is you who loot the country," he said.

He was apparently referring to the recent ED searches at locations linked to state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara. The agency has summoned his two sons for questioning. It had also summoned chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot.

In an apparent jibe at PM Modi, Kharge said, "Only talks will not do anything...There should be food, jobs and schools for learning...Nothing will happen in the country by slogans and giving good speeches".

Accusing the BJP of harassing Congress leaders, Kharge said it should allow them to work.

He said PM Modi also thinks about the poor people during election time. He said under his rule, the rich become richer, the poor become poorer. He said PM Modi helps the rich people of the country but seeks votes from the poor.

He also called the agencies "jawans" of Prime Minister Modi.

"These people are after us, let them be. They will stay behind and we will move forward," Kharge added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress will win the polls in Rajasthan.

"In these elections, the atmosphere is in our favour. The opposition has nothing to say. They are not able to make any allegations, so they are making false allegations. They do not discuss our achievements. We have made crucial decisions one by one," he said.

Voting in Rajasthan will take place on November 25. The results will be declared on December 3.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Topics
rajasthan unemployment mallikarjun kharge narendra modi rajasthan assembly election congress bjp ashok gehlot
