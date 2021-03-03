IND USA
Army jawans at the encounter site in Amshipora area of Shopian on July 18. The army claims three unidentified militants were killed in the encounter.
Jawans to take part in top military meet for first time, PM Modi to address it

  • The military is expected to make a presentation to the PM on the situation along the borders and progress made towards the creation of theatre commands.
By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:10 PM IST

For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans will take part in India’s top military conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Kevadia this weekend, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The JCOs and jawans are expected to make presentations on some military topics during a segment of the Combined Commanders' Conference, said one of the officials cited above.

The conference will be attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and commander-in-chief ranked officers of the armed forces. The three-day conference will begin on Thursday, with the PM delivering his address on March 6, said a second official.

The JCOs and jawans have been invited to take part in the conference on the back of their gallant actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where India and China are locked in a border standoff and both sides are currently in the midst of a disengagement process as well as their role in thwarting infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014, and then again in 2019, the PM has taken the initiative to reach out to jawans on several occasions including his practice of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. The PM has also repeatedly highlighted their role in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in his public speeches.

PM Modi meeting and interacting with the JCOs and jawans during the Combined Commanders’ Conference is a major departure from tradition, and it will definitely send a positive message to all ranks of the armed forces, said Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd), a former director general of military operations.

“Indian soldiers cost the minimum and deliver the maximum. Recognition by the PM will surely be a morale booster. It is an apt recognition of their sacrifices and professionalism, especially in view of the effective management of the LAC and LoC,” Bhatia added.

The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been organised outside the national capital during the last five years. In the past, it has been held on India’s solitary aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Jodhpur, among other places.

The conference is being held at a time when Indian and China are negotiating disengagement in eastern Ladakh and the military is putting finishing touches to its theaterisation plan for the most advantageous utilisation of its resources to address growing security threats.

Also, it comes on the back of Indian and Pakistani militaries last week announcing that they had begun observing a ceasefire along the LoC from the midnight of February 24.

The military is expected to make a presentation to the PM on the situation along the borders and progress made towards the creation of theatre commands, said the second official.

India is set to begin a formal roll-out of its long-awaited theaterisation plan, with the Air Defence Command and the Maritime Theatre Command set to be launched by May, as previously reported by HT.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday invoked freedom fighter and one of independent India’s first Union ministers Syama Prasad Mookerjee to criticise the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the outsider remark REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Gadkari asks Mamata to explain how BJP is an outsider

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Defence Secretary and the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST
  • The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team had taken part in the SLAF’s golden jubilee celebrations two decades ago.
A police patrol vehicle set on fire by protesters in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday.(Sourced photo)
india news

Murder in Bihar’s Saran district sparks violence against police

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • At least eight policemen were injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
The vaccine manufacturer declared on Wednesday that as per preliminary results of the phase 3 clinical trial Covaxin possess an efficacy of 81% .(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Bharat Biotech developed the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with ICMR.
Farmers sow flowers next to iron nails placed by Delhi Police at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near Ghaziabad(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
india news

‘Nails put in farmers’ path, if this preparation was at borders...’: Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray’s comment drew a sharp response from former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who condemned the statement and termed it an insult to the Indian soldiers.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)
india news

'Be ready to combat new and emerging diseases: VP Naidu's message to scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Addressing Global Bio India-2021 from Chennai, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that new and emerging disease like the Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to be ever vigilant to tackle an outbreak of sudden and unforeseen epidemics and pandemics..
Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (HT File Photo)
india news

Nirav Modi case: Lawyer says ex-SC judge Katju made ‘contemptuous’ remarks

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Alakh Alok Srivastava, an Advocate-on-Record with the Supreme Court, wrote to Attorney General KK Venugopal, seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Markandey Katju.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
india news

Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu raided in tax evasion probe: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the raids on Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu were an attempt to suppress the voice of those who speak against the central government.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu(ANI )
india news

Arunachal to send proposal to govt for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • Khandu said, he had recently asked the chief secretary to compile details of such reserve forests and send a proposal to the Centre with a request to use such forest land for carrying out development work.
The dead body of missing veterinary doctor, Kishor Shedge was found in his Hyundai Creta car near Khadakwasla dam on Friday night.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

BSF jawan killed, two others injured in accident in firing range in Jaisalmer

By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • Five jawans were taking part in a night firing practice when the incident took place.
Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, a Rajya Sabha member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, had taken up the initiative called Green India Challenge (GIC) – three years ago to improve the state’s green cover. (HT PHOTO).
india news

To improve green cover, Telangana MP helms initiative to promote planting trees

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • Santosh is planning to set up a Green India Foundation to take up the tree plantation programme extensively and also spread it to other parts of the country.
"Everyone above 60 will be vaccinated. For His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we will make special provisions.", said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati(Instagram)
india news

Request to vaccinate Dalai Lama at his premises under consideration: authorities

PTI, Dharamsala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and those working around him at the earliest,
Thomas Isaac. (Videograb)
india news

Kerala minister says notices to investment fund board 'cheap poll gimmick'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Thomas Issac dismissed the ED charge that ‘masala bonds’ violated FEMA, saying there were set guidelines for external borrowing and KIIFB received the permission of the Reserve Bank of India.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the Motera stadium while replying to a discussion on the Governor's address in the state assembly.(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘Won’t lose match as stadium’s name is Narendra Modi’: Thackeray’s dig at Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
"You erase name of Vallabh bhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), do not award Bharat Ratna to Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and try to teach Hindutva to us," Thackeray said in Maharashtra assembly.
