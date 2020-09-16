Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over Ravi Kishan’s drug claim, says Jaya Prada

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:55 IST

Actor-turned-BJP leader Jaya Prada on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi party MP Jaya Bachchan for her rousing speech in Parliament for which she has earned praises from several Bollywood personalities. In an attempt to exonerate the film industry from the onslaught of attacks, Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said the image of the industry can’t be tarnished because of a few people. “They are biting the hand that feeds them,” the actor-politician said, a day after Bhojpuri actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug addiction problem in Bollywood.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment: ‘They offered 2 min roles, item numbers, that too after sleeping with hero’

Extending her support to Ravi Kishan, Jaya Prada, who was defeated by SP’s Azam Khan on Rampur Lok Sabha seat, said, “I completely support Ravi Kishan ji’s remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue.”

On Monday, Ravi Kishan raised the drug addiction issue in the Lok Sabha, which Bachchan termed as a “tactic” to divert attention from graver issued like unemployment and economy. “I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up,” Jaya Bachchan said.

On Wednesday, a day after Jaya Bachchan made her statement in Parliament, Mumbai Police provided security at Bachchan residence in Mumbai, Jalsa.