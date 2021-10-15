JCO, soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K’s Poonch

Two Indian Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, reports said on Friday.

News agency PTI cited the defence spokesperson as saying that the JCO and the soldier were critically injured during a counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas forest area in Mendhar sub-division on Thursday evening. Both of them succumbed to their injuries later, the spokesperson said.

The soldier’s body has been retrieved and efforts are on to retrieve that of the JCO even as the encounter continued in the mountainous and forested area, according to the spokesperson.

Also read | Surgical strike showed era of talks is over, we now hit back at terror: Shah

Five army personnel, including a JCO, were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of Poonch on October 12.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday that terrorists involved in a recent attack on security forces in Poonch, in which five army personnel, including a JCO, were killed, were present in the area for the last two to three months. Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Rajouri-Poonch range Vivek Gupta told reporters that the terrorists have been confined to a particular area. "The group has been present in the area for two to three months," he said.

Several counter-terrorism operations and encounters have taken place in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir this year amid a spike in violence in the Union territory.