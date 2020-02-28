e-paper
JD(U)’s Valmiki Nagar MP Baidyanath Mahto dies

Mahto, who won the Valmiki Nagar seat in 2019 general election by defeating his nearest rival of Congress's Shashawat Kedar, also represented the seat in 2009.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:11 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
Senior JD(U) leader and Lok Sabha MP from Valmiki Nagar, Baidnath Mahto breathed his last in AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday.
Senior JD(U) leader and Lok Sabha MP from Valmiki Nagar, Baidnath Mahto breathed his last in AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photos)
         

Senior JD(U) leader and Lok Sabha MP from Valmiki Nagar, Baidyanath Mahto, died on Friday after a prolonged illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

He was in his early 70s.

Confirming his death, Mahto’s nephew Anil Kumar told HT over phone from Delhi that the Valmiki Nagar MP was suffering from severe urine infection and chest congestion. “He was admitted to the AIIMS immediately after his health condition deteriorated on February 9,” said the deceased MP’s nephew.

Mahto, who won the Valmiki Nagar seat in 2019 general election by defeating his nearest rival of Congress’s Shashawat Kedar, also represented the seat in 2009.

He had represented Nautan assembly seat thrice.

Mahto breathed his last at around 6 pm.

