JD(S) demands ADGP’s dismissal over ‘misconduct’

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) on Monday called for the dismissal of M Chandrashekhar, additional director general of police (ADGP) and head of the Lokayukta special investigation team (SIT), accusing him of criminal involvement and misconduct. The controversy erupted after a letter from Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, which alleged Chandrashekhar of allegedly using offensive language (ANI)

A delegation of party members, led by floor leader CB Suresh Babu, submitted a formal complaint to Karnataka chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday. The leaders asked the state to send a recommendation to the Union home ministry for Chandrashekhar’s suspension.

“ADGP Chandrashekhar must be suspended immediately, and action should be initiated against him for his misconduct,” Suresh Babu, pointing to accusations of corruption, extortion, and misbehaviour, said.

His remarks follows the controversy that erupted after a letter from Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, which alleged Chandrashekhar of allegedly using offensive language. “Chandrashekhar responded with inappropriate remarks, including telling Kumaraswamy that fighting with pigs would result in getting dirty,” Suresh Babu added.

Former Karnataka chief minister Kumaraswamy has intensified his attack on ADGP Chandrashekhar accusing him of corruption and extortion. Kumaraswamy called for Chandrashekhar’s suspension, accusing the Congress government of misusing government machinery for political purposes.

The allegations came after the Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Kumaraswamy for close to an hour-and-a-half in connection with a 2007 land denotification case. The case is related to 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli in northern Bengaluru, that was acquired by the BDA for a layout.

In response to these serious accusations, ADGP Chandrashekhar, in a letter to his colleagues in Lokayukta, dismissed the claims as “false and malicious” and aimed at obstructing the work of the Lokayukta SIT.

Chandrashekhar concluded his letter by quoting Irish writer George Bernard Shaw: “Never wrestle with a pig because you’ll both get dirty, and the pig likes it.” He added, “If we engage in a fight with pigs, we end up dirty because pigs thrive in filth. So, we should not wrestle with pigs. Satyameva Jayate.”

The JD(S) delegation in their letter raised questions about Chandrashekhar’s transfer to Karnataka from the Himachal Pradesh cadre. “He manipulated records, claiming his wife’s illness and weather issues, to secure a transfer to Karnataka,” Suresh Babu said.

They further said that Chandrashekhar built ties with people from various sectors, including real estate and business, during his time in Karnataka. Suresh Babu said that these relationships, along with links to anti-social elements, have facilitated Chandrashekhar’s involvement in serious crimes.

The complaint also highlighted a submission made to the state’s home ministry earlier in the year, accusing Chandrashekhar and businessman Vijay Tata of blackmail, false case registrations, and extortion. According to the complaint, over 500 cases have been filed against Tata, with Chandrashekhar allegedly intervening to prevent legal action.

Home minister G Parameshwara addressed the ongoing controversy, stating that the SIT, established by law, has a clear mandate to investigate. “The police officers will have a mandate of investigation and SIT has been formed lawfully. They will carry out their duties. If the police work is obstructed, they will have their own procedures to deal with it and they will initiate those steps. I won’t make any further comments,” he said.