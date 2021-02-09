JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council
Basavaraj Horatti, a senior member of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) on Tuesday was elected the chairperson of the Karnataka legislative council with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata State (BJP) even as the Congress stood in the well of the House in protest.
The process of elections was not followed since the Congress did not participate. Deputy chairman MK Pranesh said Horatti was elected unanimously since the Congress did not even field a candidate.
The developments come days after the BJP and JD(S) formalised their alliance in the Upper House of the legislature to first elect Pranesh as deputy chairman and then remove Congress’s Pratapchandra Shetty to take control of the council where they do not have a majority on their own.
The BJP has 31 members in the council, JD(S) has 11 and the Congress has 28 members in the Upper House. The BJP had allied with the JD(S) with whom it has shared a tempestuous relationship to muster support for easy passage of bills and retain a majority in both the Houses of the legislature.
Also Read | PM Modi offered me chief ministership for 5 years if JD(S) allied with BJP: Kumaraswamy
The contentious anti-cattle slaughter bill was passed on Monday amid ruckus in the council. Though the JD(S) were also protesting against the bill, the deputy chairman passed the bill through a voice vote and rejected demands for a division of votes.
However, people aware of the developments said that the JD(S) would not object to the bill due to the new alliance with which the two parties hope to gain against their common rival, the Congress. The JD(S) has tried to maintain that the party had only extended an “issue-based support”.
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) is the only major political outfit in the state that has allied with both the Congress and BJP in the past.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return
- MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In his farewell speech to Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre
- PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox