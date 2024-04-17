JD(S) urges EC to suspend cops after security breach at leaders’ meeting

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday approached the Election Commission over an alleged security breach during an event in Bengaluru, which was headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and sought suspension of police officials deemed responsible for the incident. Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister & JD (S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a press conference, in Bengaluru, Monday, Aug 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI08_28_2023_000110A) (PTI)

On April 15 at the Kunchitiga Samudaya Bhavana, a leaders’ meeting sanctioned by the poll panel was held. It was convened by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(S), headed by Deve Gowda, in support of V Somanna’s candidacy for the Tumakuru constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to the Returning Officer of Tumakuru, the JD(S) has alleged that despite the presence of police personnel at the venue, adequate security measures were not implemented.

This purported lapse enabled women aligned with Congress reached the stage where Deve Gowda was seated, without undergoing scrutiny or questioning by the authorities.

“Police officials who were present at the venue did not take any security measures and let women supporting the Congress inside the hall. The women managed to reach the stage where Deve Gowda was present without being questioned or checked. The police failed to do their job,” the party alleged.

Accusing deputy chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, along with minister Rajanna, of orchestrating the breach, the JD(S) asserted that the incident aimed to disrupt the former Prime Minister’s campaign efforts by instilling fear among party members and voters. “The entire incident happened with the instigation made by deputy CM DK Shivakumar… with a sole motive to avoid the campaign by the former PM HD Devegowda by creating fear in the party workers and voters as well,” the letter said.

The party urged the EC to take action against the “police officials” responsible for the security lapse and demanded their suspension. “The police officers who were present at the spot should be suspended as security lapse to a Hon’ble former Prime Minister need to be taken seriously and proper action shall be taken against the culprits who are behind this conspiracy with proper investigation,” it added.

While Shivakumar has not issued any statement, Congress spokesperson called the allegations “baseless and welcomed any probe”.