‘Singh, Jha, Choudhary running JDU’: Tejashwi's jibe at Nitish Kumar's party as he files nomination

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, while filing his nomination papers from Raghopur constituency for the Bihar assembly election, took a dig at his rival and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party, saying that JDU is being run by Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Vijay Choudhary.

"Now the Janata Dal United does not belong to Nitish Kumar. These three leaders have been sold in the hands of the BJP and they have ruined Nitish Ji," Tejashwi further said.

Tejashwi filed nomination from the Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district, where his parents and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were also present.

The RJD leader also attacked the double-engine NDA government in the state, saying that one engine is engrossed in corruption, while the other one is into crime. He exuded confidence of Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar polls, saying, "The people in Bihar want change and a change is destined to take place."

Everything fine in Oppn seat-sharing? The nomination of Tejashwi Yadav - who has pitched himself as the opposition's chief minister candidate - comes even as the Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce a seat-sharing formula for Bihar.

Though NDA is yet to arrive at a seat-sharing formula, both the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP have released their first lists of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking amid a delay in seat sharing, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari voiced confidence in the opposition alliance registering a winning performance with Tejashwi at the helm.

"Everything is fine in the Mahagathbandhan, there are no ifs or buts, no conflicts. The Mahagathbandhan is united and is fighting the elections strongly. With immense public support and the blessings of the people, a Tejashwi government is going to be formed in Bihar," Mritunjay Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha filed his nomination from Lakhisarai.

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.