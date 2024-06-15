Ahead of the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha’s first session, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said it along with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will support “whoever the BJP nominates” for the Speaker’s post. JD(U) to support BJP nominee for Speaker’s post, says Tyagi

The Lok Sabha session will begin on June 24, with a protem speaker administering oath to all newly elected lawmakers on the first two days, while the Speaker’s election is scheduled on June 26.

“TDP and JD(U) stand strongly with the NDA. And whoever the BJP nominates, we will support the candidate,” senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said in Patna on Friday.

The remarks by the leader of the third largest ally in the NDA indicated that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP might not press for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post.

“Tyagi’s remark also indicated that the BJP might be fielding its own candidate for the Speaker’s post. Contrary to the speculations that the TDP will demand the post, there are no indications from the TDP camp so far,” a senior Opposition leader said.

Unlike the previous two Lok Sabha when the BJP had full dominance in the Lower House, the role of the Speaker in 18th Lok Sabha would be crucial as the Opposition or INDIA bloc comes emboldened and empowered with 236 members, which will give it more leverage in the House.

“The Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha would require a deft handling of the situation in the House. He can’t be partisan. He has to go by the sense of the House. When the dividing line between the Treasury benches and the Opposition is thin, the responsibility of the Speaker is much more in transacting business. He will have to be accommodative, and give adequate space to Opposition,” P Sridharan, former Lok Sabha secretary general, said.

The duration of the 17th Lok Sabha — June 17, 2019 to June 5, 2024 — saw Parliament breaking several performance records, but it also witnessed suspension of lawmakers on 206 instances across both Houses. In the Winter Session last December, an unprecedented 146 lawmakers were suspended for “serious misconduct” in the House. Several key legislations such as the new Bills to reform criminal laws were passed after those MPs were suspended, according to PRS Legislative.

The Opposition has already declared that the BJP’s writ will not run in Parliament even as the NDA — with 293 MPs — has a comfortable majority in the House. At the CPP meeting on June 8, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi said that “no longer can and should Parliament be bulldozed like it has been for a decade now” and “no longer will the writ of the ruling establishment be permitted to disrupt Parliament, whimsically mistreat members or push through legislation without due and proper consideration and debate”.

“In this context, the BJP would be keen to keep the Speaker’s post with a party nominee,” another Opposition leader said.

The Speaker’s post assumes importance as it is the final authority to allow or refuse any debate and also the sole adjudicator in cases involving lawmakers changing parties or forming a breakaway faction and disqualification of lawmakers. In the last two Lok Sabha, the Speaker was elected unopposed, however, there is no guarantee that the Opposition would not field its candidate this time.