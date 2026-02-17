JEE Main result: 12 out of 1.35 million aspirants score perfect 100 percentile

As many as 12 candidates out of 1.35 million aspirants secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, according to results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Of the 12 toppers, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana. Aspirants are checked by security personnel outside an examination centre ahead of the JEE Main exam in Patna on January 21. (Pappi Sharma)

Overall, 24 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. The JEE Main ranks are prepared on the basis of percentile scores, calculated from raw scores after normalisation. The NTA declares percentile scores up to seven decimal places. Last year, 14 candidates had secured 100 percentile in Session 1.

The NTA conducted Paper 1 (BE/BTech) in computer-based mode from January 21 to 29 across 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 abroad, in 13 languages. Results of 68 candidates have not been declared after they were found indulging in unfair means or discrepancies during identity verification.

After releasing the provisional answer key on February 4 and inviting challenges till February 5, the NTA published the final answer key on Monday, dropping nine questions — seven from Physics and two from Mathematics. Four questions — two from Chemistry and one each from Physics and Mathematics — were found to have multiple correct answers.

Paper 1 comprises 75 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, carrying a total of 300 marks, with one mark deducted for every incorrect answer. If a question is dropped, full marks are awarded to all candidates.

Shailendra Maheshwari, academic director at Career Point, Kota, alleged serious errors in several Physics questions, citing ambiguous language, incorrect data and missing options. In Mathematics, he pointed to typographical errors and missing terms. He said such lapses affect students in a high-stakes exam and called for accountability. “In one question on convex lenses, the information provided was insufficient to arrive at a definite answer. In another question on collision, the conditions mentioned were inaccurate and the language was ambiguous,” he said.

Vinod Kumawat, president of ALLEN Career Institute, said candidates who attempted dropped questions would benefit. An NTA official said around 520 questions were challenged and assured steps would be taken to minimise errors in future.

The top 250,000 candidates of JEE Main exam will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2026 for admission to the 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).