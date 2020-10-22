e-paper
Home / India News / JEE to be held in more regional languages: Pokhriyal

JEE to be held in more regional languages: Pokhriyal

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi Beginning next year, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to elite engineering schools will be conducted in several regional languages, in line with the strong focus in the new National Education Policy (NEP) on promoting local languages, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

Nishank made the announcement in a post on the microblogging site Twitter. The minister added that the languages of states that conduct tests for admission to engineering colleges in their local languages will be added.

“This decision has far-reaching implications as Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better & score higher,” Nishank said in another tweet.

JEE (Main) is now conducted in Hindi, English and Gujarati; several states have raised the issue of expanding the list of languages from time to time. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently asked why the examination couldn’t be conducted in Bengali if it could be in Gujarati.

In July, the Union cabinet approved the first new education policy in 28 years, emphasising that the mother tongue, local language or the regional language should be the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.

