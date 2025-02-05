Jeet Adani, Diva to donate 10 lakh yearly for 500 Divyang weddings

Prominent industrialist Gautam Adani announced today that his son Jeet Adani and his fiancée Diva Jaimin Shah, who are set to marry on February 7, have made a remarkable commitment to donate ₹10 lakh annually for the weddings of 500 especially abled women. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot in Ahmedabad on February 7.

"Jeet and Diva have decided to start their married life with a noble pledge. They have taken a 'Mangal Seva' vow to contribute ₹10 lakh each year to the weddings of 500 Divyang sisters. As a father, this pledge brings me immense satisfaction. I believe this initiative will help many Divyang daughters and their families live with joy and dignity," Gautam Adani wrote on X.

Gautam also offered his blessings. “I pray for their success on this journey," he said.

The occasion also featured Jeet meeting 21 newly married Divyang women and their spouses.

'Simple and rooted' wedding

Gautam Adani revealed the news of the couple's marriage during his visit to the MahaKumbh, saying, “Jeet’s wedding is on February 7. Like any regular family, our celebrations will be simple and rooted in traditional customs.”

About Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani, 27, has been with the Adani Group since 2019. He currently serves as the Director of Adani Airport Holdings, India’s largest airport infrastructure company, which operates and develops a portfolio of eight airports. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet oversees the Group's defense, petrochemical, and copper operations, while also driving its digital transformation initiatives.

In addition to his business success, Jeet has captured public attention on social media, offering glimpses into his personal life. Outside of his professional commitments, he enjoys playing the guitar, is passionate about fast cars and motorcycles, and continues to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a pilot.