JeM militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Tral

A Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

The gunfight started in the morning after a joint party of security forces cordoned Dar-Ganiegund area in Tral in Pulwama following tips about presence of militants.

“As the search operation was going on, hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated to, leading to an encounter,” said a police spokesman.

A police official said that the exchange of fire between the groups continued till evening.

“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” the spokesman said.

The official said that from the incriminating materials recovered, it was learnt that the slain man is a Pakistani code-named Anwar who was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM.

The spokesman said he was involved in attacks on security establishments and other civilian atrocities in the area.

A policeman also sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to hospital for medical attention. He is said to be stable, the spokesman said.

The police said citizens have been requested again to not venture into the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

The authorities had suspended high speed mobile internet in the district as the gunfight raged in Tral.

On Thursday, security forces busted a hideout recovering explosive materials for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

On Tuesday, two militants, including a deserter from the Indian Army, was killed in a gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Both the militants were locals and residents of Shopian district. One of the militants, Idrees Ahmad, had deserted the army and joined militant ranks.

On Sunday, police officials said they recovered two dead bodies from Khudpora area of Shopian after a gunfight between militants and security forces on Saturday evening.

