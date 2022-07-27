Jet Airways to begin commercial operations from September | 5 points

Jet Airways on Tuesday announced that they have started the process of hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft, Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes as the airline is planning to resume its commercial operations in September. This comes after Jet Airways' commercial operations were suspended on April 17, 2019, due to financial distress.

“Good things come to those that wait - Jet Airways will be flying again soon! Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline,” the airline wrote on its Twitter on Tuesday.

Also read: 'Vested interest': IndiGo on smoke news; Jet Airways CEO says, 'Don't go by hearsay'

Good things come to those that wait - Jet Airways will be flying again soon!



Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India’s classiest airline. pic.twitter.com/LLKqrZx0dL — Jet Airways (@jetairways) July 26, 2022

Here are five things to know:

1. Jet Airways started the process of hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes. Currently, the airline has just one operational aircraft - a B737NG - in its fleet.

2. The airline that received an air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing, reported PTI.

3. Jet Airways has announced that it intends to recommence its commercial operations in the current quarter ending September.

Also read: IndiGo's technicians protest against low salaries, go on sick leave in Delhi, Hyderabad

4. In April 2019, the commercial operations of Jet Airways were forced to shut down due to financial distress. Along with this, a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over ₹8,000 crore.

5. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, reported PTI.