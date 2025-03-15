Jharkhand: 2 men found dead in different areas in Ranchi, police suspect stoning

The bodies of two men, suspected to be stoned to death, were recovered from two different areas in Ranchi, police said on Saturday. Police officers stand at the crime scene next to markings of the gunshots where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2024.(REUTERS)

One body was found near the Banas Pond in the Chutia police station area on Saturday morning, while the other was recovered near a tent house located between Kishoreganj Chowk and Bada Talab in the Kotwali police station area on Friday evening, they said.

The body that was found near the pond was identified as that of Deepak, a native of Bihar who has been living in a rented accommodation in the city, DSP Kumar V Raman said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of the death, he said.

The other body was identified as that of a ragpicker, another police officer said.

His name and address are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Both the victims appeared to have been stoned to death, he added.