Ludhiana: Woman’s body found with mouth gagged in field: Cops

The police on Thursday found the naked body of a woman in a field adjacent to railway tracks at Khanna’s Alaud village, officials said, adding that the victim’s mouth was gagged, which raises suspicion of a ‘planned murder’. Police personnel collecting evidence from the spot from where body of a woman found in Village Alaur of Khanna in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (HT Photo)

Police sent the body to the local civil hospital for a postmortem. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot to gather evidence, the officials said.

One Dalveer Singh, a farmer, spotted the body around 7.30 am when he was working in his fields and informed the village sarpanch, who in turn alerted the police.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the victim was murdered and later the body was dragged from the nearby railway track and dumped in the wheat field. Police found the victim’s clothes and slippers on the opposite side of the railway track.

According to Sadar station-house officer (SHO) Sukhwinderpal Singh, efforts are being made to identify the victim. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Khanna civil hospital for 72 hours to allow relatives to come forward for identification. The police made announcements in the surrounding areas for the identification of the body.