Home / India News / Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results: Anxious wait for parties before counting as exit polls predict hung assembly

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results: Anxious wait for parties before counting as exit polls predict hung assembly

BJP national vice president Om Prakash Mathur reached Ranchi on Sunday and held parleys with chief minister Raghubar Das and other senior party leaders at BJP state headquarters. The congress office too buzzed with enthusiasm on Sunday.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2019 05:43 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Gautam Mazumdar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
A security person stands guard as voters queue up to cast votes during the fifth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Godda district, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
A security person stands guard as voters queue up to cast votes during the fifth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Godda district, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.(Photo: PTI)
         

Leaders of different political parties and candidates in the fray were confident of their victory a day before the Jharkhand assembly poll results even as anxiety writ large on their faces following the exit poll results that marginally tilted towards opposition grand alliance.

While the leaders were confident of a clear majority in their favour, hunt has begun to find suitable partners to sail through and form the government in case of a hung assembly resulting from fractured verdict.

BJP national vice president Om Prakash Mathur reached Ranchi on Sunday and held parleys with chief minister Raghubar Das and other senior party leaders at BJP state headquarters. Mathur expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government with absolute majority.

The congress office too buzzed with enthusiasm on Sunday as almost all frontline leaders, including Pradesh congress committee president Rameshwar Oraon, were present. He said the Congress might get 15-16 seats and the grand alliance will form the next government.

JMM working president Hemant Soren too met several party leaders at his residence in the state capital. The energy level of the party workers has scaled up following the exit poll results.

BJP state general secretary Deepak Prakash, however, termed it as “Mungeri Lal ki haseen sapne”. He expressed doubts on the exit poll surveys and said the BJP would romp home comfortably. Thanking him, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said at least the BJP has accepted that someone else too can also have dreams.

Meanwhile, Hemant releasing a video on his Facebook account, however, asked them to remain constrained in showing enthusiasm till the results are out. He stressed that counting of votes is important and asked all counting agents of the party to remain on vigil till the entire counting process is over.

JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto too were confident of their victories.

Even as leaders of various parties portrayed their confidence, anxiousness writ large on faces as the exit poll results hinted that the BJP might fell short of majority and the grand alliance too may require props to form government.

The BJP may turn towards its old partner AJSU Party and a few independents, as Marandi turned down possibilities of tying up with the BJP, saying “it always tried to destroy the party floated by him in 2006”. The role of the AJSU Party will be significant in that case.

The grand alliance was hopeful of getting support of the Left parties in case of need. The exit poll surveys have given two to three seats to the Left.

A section of JMM on condition of anonymity said approaching to the JVM-P would be better if the grand alliance fell short of some seats even as the latter fell apart from the alliance after contesting the Lok Sabha election together.

