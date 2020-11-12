Jharkhand assembly passes resolution on Sarna Code

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:07 IST

The Jharkhand assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion in census, 2021. Chief minister Hemant Soren said the resolution, passed during a special one-day assembly session on Wednesday, will now be sent to the centre for approval.

The opposition parties gave a proposal demanding a discussion on the resolution, which speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato accepted. BJP legislators proposed an amendment to the resolution seeking removal of the oblique from ‘tribal/Sarna’ word in it.

Soren said his government is sensitive to people’s sentiments and accepted the amendment, after which all the parties supported the resolution.