e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jharkhand assembly passes resolution on Sarna Code

Jharkhand assembly passes resolution on Sarna Code

The resolution was passed during a special one- day assembly session and will now be sent to the centre for approval.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren presents a flower bouquet to Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato during one day special session of Jharkhand assembly, in Ranchi.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren presents a flower bouquet to Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato during one day special session of Jharkhand assembly, in Ranchi.(PTI)
         

The Jharkhand assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion in census, 2021. Chief minister Hemant Soren said the resolution, passed during a special one-day assembly session on Wednesday, will now be sent to the centre for approval.

The opposition parties gave a proposal demanding a discussion on the resolution, which speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato accepted. BJP legislators proposed an amendment to the resolution seeking removal of the oblique from ‘tribal/Sarna’ word in it.

Soren said his government is sensitive to people’s sentiments and accepted the amendment, after which all the parties supported the resolution.

tags
top news
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 12:30pm
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 12:30pm
47,905 new Covid-19 cases, 550 deaths push India’s tally to 86.8 lakh
47,905 new Covid-19 cases, 550 deaths push India’s tally to 86.8 lakh
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In