Jharkhand bans celebrations, congregation at public places as Covid-19 spikes

The Jharkhand government on Friday banned any kind of celebration and congregation at public places in the upcoming festival season over the next few weeks to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“All celebrations and congregation at public places during festivals like Holi, Sarhul, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavmi and Easter etc shall not be allowed in the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their respective houses only,” chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said in an order.

The order also banned all kinds of processions including those on Sahul and Ramnavmi across the state.

There has been a surge in the number of daily positive cases over the past few days in the state, especially in state capital Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

According to a bulletin issued by the health department, 308 cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the state on Friday, out of which 179 cases were in Ranchi alone. The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1399.