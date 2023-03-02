Jharkhand bypoll: AJSU's Sunita Choudhary wins Ramgarh seat, defeats Congress

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) candidate Sunita Choudhary won the Ramgarh constituency seat in Jharkhand as per the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. According to the ECI website, Choudhary defeated UPA-backed Congress' Bajrang Mahto by a margin of 21,970 votes. AJSU's Sunita Choudhary wins Ramgarh seat(Twitter)

The AJSU Party, which tied up with the BJP for the by-poll, secured 1,15,669 votes with a vote share of 50.67 percent, while the Congress - an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition - bagged 93,699 votes with a vote share of 41.05 percent.

The counting of votes for the Ramgarh assembly by-election began at 8 am on Thursday, while the voting was held on February 27. A voter turnout of over 67.96 percent was recorded in the Ramgarh assembly constituency. While 18 candidates, including 14 independents were in the fray, the contest was mainly between the Congress and the AJSU party.

The by-election was necessitated following the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi after her conviction in a criminal case.

Meanwhile, apart from Jharkhand, the by-election was held in West Bengal's Sagardighi seat, Arunachal Pradesh's Lulma, Tamil Nadu's Erode (East), and Maharashtra's Chinchwad and Kasba Peth seats on Thursday.