Jharkhand chief minister responds to tribal student's video appeal, orders probe

A video appeal of a student in Jharkhand has caught the attention of chief minister Hemant Soren as he requested the officials concerned to act on it. The tribal student from Berhait said he could not appeal for a school exam because he did not get his admit card on time.

In the video, the student - seeking "justice" - is also heard saying that he collected the money for the fees with great difficulty but that did not help. The clip has been shared by the women wing of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The boy is a student of the SSD high school and it seems he was scheduled to give the Class 12 exam this year.

"When admit cards were distributed, my card was not there and my name was not on the list. I complained to my principal and he told me I would get my admit card before exams. I followed up every day but nothing happened. Later, I escalated the issue," the boy is heard saying in the clip.

"So far, nothing has happened. My headmaster is not responding. I had worked hard to give a fees of ₹770 but that did not help. My one year has been wasted. I belong to a poor family. I don't know who is responsible but I need help. I need justice," the student says.

In response, Soren has asked the Sahibganj District Administration to probe the incident. He also Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto to take note of the incident.