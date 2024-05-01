The official X account of Jharkhand Congress was withheld on Wednesday amid an ongoing police crackdown on a morphed video of Amit Shah. The handle shared the video in question with a caption: "Amit Shah's election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished." In the morphed video, Amit Shah was projected as saying the BJP would end Muslim reservation while in reality, the home minister was speaking on the removal of the four per cent unconstitutional reservation for Muslims in Telangana. The speech was given on April 23, at the Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Telangana. Jharkhand Congress X handle withheld amid crackdown over Amit Shah morphed video

As the ministry of home affairs flagged the morphed video, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy was issued a notice. The Delhi police special cell has issued notice to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur under Section 91 of the CrPC, asking him to present at the cell's office on May 2 as Jharkhand Congress X handle also shared the video.

The legal counsels of Revanth Reddy and four other leaders, who have been summoned by Delhi Police sought more time for appearance. The counsels expressed the inability of their clients to comply with the Delhi Police summons in connection with the ongoing probe.

Summoning the Telangana CM and the others earlier in connection with the 'fake' video case, the police said it is to be seen who joins the investigation in person and who sends their responses via email on May 1. Based on their submissions or responses, the probe will be taken forward, the officers informed.

According to police sources, those summoned include six members of the ruling Congress in Telangana, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They, along with other persons from several states, were asked to appear for questioning on May 1 at the IFSO unit in Delhi's Dwarka. CrPC Section 160 allows police to summon a person for investigation, while Section 91 allows police to seek specific documents or gadgets to be presented as evidence.

Assam Police on Monday arrested Reetom Singh, the first person to be arrested in connection with the 'doctored' video case.