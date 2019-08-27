Jharkhand cops, CRPF men booked for minor’s death

india

The police have booked unknown CRPF personnel and policemen from Manika police station for a three-year old girl’s death. The girl was allegedly killed after one member of the raiding party flung her on to the ground, claimed the child’s mother in her police complaint.

The incident happened during a search operation at Bakoria village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The Palamu superintendent of police Ajay Linda said, “The case was registered with Satbarwa police station on the basis of a complaint made by Babita Devi, the mother of the killed girl. We are investigating the matter.”

Top CRPF officials could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

In the FIR, the woman said, “Persons identifying themselves as men from CRPF and Manika police knocked at my door. They were searching for my husband Binod Singh, whom they claimed to be Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) ultra. When we did not open the door, one of them entered our home through a ventilator and opened the door.”

“After entering the house, one of them flung my three-year-old daughter to the ground and she died on the spot. When I started crying, they asked me to shut at gun point and left,” the woman mentioned in the FIR.

The police have invoked section 304 (unintentional killing) and 456 (trespassing) of the IPC in this case.

