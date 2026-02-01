Jharkhand couple, son hacked to death over ‘witchcraft’ suspicion, minor daughter injured

A couple and their 18-year-old son were hacked to death in Jharkhand's Palamu after allegations of practising “witchcraft”. Their minor daughter was also injured in the attack and has been admitted to the hospital, officials said. Bodies of the victims have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The incident took place in Jharakhand's Palamu, where police recovered the bodies of three individuals from their house on Sunday, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj area, Manoj Kumar Jha, told news agency PTI that initial investigation suggests the case is related to suspicions of witchcraft. He also informed that a manhunt is on to nab the culprits.

Also read: 18 arrested in Assam for burning couple alive over witchcraft suspicion | India News

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Vijay Bhuiyan, his wife Kalia Devi, aged 40, and their son Chotu Bhuiyan, 18.

Bodies of the victims have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination, the report said.

A similar incident took place last year in Bihar, when five members of a family were hanged to death and their bodies burnt over suspicion of witchcraft, HT reported. A 16-year-old member of the family was the sole survivor of the incident and informed police that a group of 50 people stormed into their house and accused his mother of witchcraft.

In another incident from Odisha, a man and his son were killed along with another man over witchcraft-related allegations, HT reported earlier. The father-son duo was socially boycotted by the villagers for the last three years after being accused of practising witchcraft.

(With inputs from ANI)