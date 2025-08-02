Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren airlifted to Delhi post brain injury

PTI |
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 12:51 pm IST

He was airlifted to Delhi for urgent treatment, and his health is being closely monitored as he faces a critical condition.

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a brain injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday, was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment, a senior leader said here.

Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren being brought to a hospital after he allegedly fell in his house, in Jamshedpur.(Screen grab/PTI)
Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren being brought to a hospital after he allegedly fell in his house, in Jamshedpur.(Screen grab/PTI)

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur, told reporters.

Munda, the senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Soren suffered a "brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure".

"His condition is stated to be critical, but I hope he will get well soon," he said.

Ansari said, "Ramdas Soren's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot. I am constantly in touch with his family and monitoring his condition."

