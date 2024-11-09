‘Drive Alamgir Alam, Irfan Ansari out from Jharkhand like we ousted Babar from Ayodhya': Sarma

In an all-out attack on the Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on the people of Jharkhand to remove "corrupt leaders like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari" from the state, as the BJP removed Babar from Ayodhya. Himanta Sarma asked Hindus to remain united to counter such divisive tactics of some politicians.

Accusing the Congress of attempting to divide Hindus for the sake of vote bank politics, Sarma also asked them to remain united to counter such divisive tactics of some politicians.

"We will drive out ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, who plundered Jharkhand, akin to how we ousted Babar from Ayodhya," Sarma said, asking majority voters not to fall for the party's divisive politics.

Alamgiri Alam, a Congress leader and former Jharkhand minister, is currently in jail over a multi-crore money laundering case while Irfan Ansari is facing criticism for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Sita Soren, the BJP candidate and sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"We see people like Irfan Ansari and Alamgir Alam influencing the Santhal Pargana region. They are the wealthiest. The government is protecting people like Irfan Ansari. He (Irfan Ansari) will have to go to jail for the foul language he has used against Sita Soren," ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

Himanta Sarma on Bangladeshi infiltration

During his address, Sarma flagged the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, warning that if left unchecked, it could lead to significant threats to the safety of women in the state.

"Congress seeks to divide Hindus for their political gain. Remember, 'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge' (You will be safe if you stay united)," Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, asserted at a rally in Ranchi.

He also cautioned that a vote against the BJP would mean allowing infiltrators to breach homes, endangering "wives, daughters-in-law, and daughters."

'Hypocrisy on women's rights...': Himanta on Kalpana Soren

At another rally, Sarma hit out at Kalpana Soren, the wife of chief minister Hemant Soren, accusing her of “hypocrisy” on women’s rights while allegedly neglecting the severe crises of 7,700 rape cases, 8,000 murders, 785 dacoities, and nearly 6,900 kidnappings reported in Jharkhand.

"For the dignity of women, and youth employment, and to expel infiltrators from Jharkhand, it is crucial to establish a BJP and NDA government here," he emphasized. With assembly elections approaching on November 13 and 20, and vote counting scheduled for November 23, the stakes are higher than ever.

(With agency inputs)