Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62

Ranchi: Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren passed away at the age of 62 late Friday night at a private hospital in New Delhi, people aware of the development said on Saturday. He was a three-term legislator from Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district.

Soren, who had suffered a brain injury after falling in the bathroom at his residence, was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment on August 2. He was on life support.

He was a three-term legislator from Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district.

“You shouldn’t have left in this manner, Ramdas Da. ‘Antim Johar’ Dada,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, paying tribute to his cabinet colleague in a social media post.