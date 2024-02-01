Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today, floor test in 10 days

Jharkhand governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to form government in the state, reports news agency ANI. Raj Bhawan has invited the Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren to form the government in Jharkhand(ANI)

He will take oath as Jharkhand CM on February 2, Friday, while the floor test to prove the majority would take place in next 10 days, the news agency reported citing Congress legislature party leader Alamgir Alam as saying.

The governor called Champai and Alam and handed over letter to form next government.

"They have been asked to form the government. They would take oath tomorrow. The government has been asked to prove majority in 10 days," an official said.

Earlier in the day, Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest.

Champai was chosen as the party leader after Hemant Soren resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The case against Hemant Soren is linked to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand.