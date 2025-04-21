Jharkhand Karni Sena president found dead with bullet injury: Police

Jharkhand’s Karni Sena state president’s body was found with a bullet injury to his head on Sunday and a pistol in his left hand in Jamshedpur, news agency ANI reported on Monday morning, citing Hazaribagh police. Thee police said that they are probing the matter from all possible angles.(Representational)

The deceased, identified as Vinay Kumar Singh, was reportedly missing since Sunday morning, following which, his phone was traced and his body was recovered, the police said, adding that they are probing the matter from all possible angles.

Singh was allegedly shot at by unknown people on Sunday evening, said a report by news agency PTI, citing a police officer. The incident happened when Singh was returning home along with other people and he was shot at near a hotel on National Highway-33, the officer said.

He reportedly died on the spot.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, according to the police. More details are awaited.