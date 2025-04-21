Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand Karni Sena president found dead with bullet injury: Police

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The man has been reportedly been identified as Vinay Kumar Singh and he was allegedly shot at by unknown people on Sunday evening, said police. 

Jharkhand’s Karni Sena state president’s body was found with a bullet injury to his head on Sunday and a pistol in his left hand in Jamshedpur, news agency ANI reported on Monday morning, citing Hazaribagh police.

Thee police said that they are probing the matter from all possible angles.(Representational)
Thee police said that they are probing the matter from all possible angles.(Representational)

The deceased, identified as Vinay Kumar Singh, was reportedly missing since Sunday morning, following which, his phone was traced and his body was recovered, the police said, adding that they are probing the matter from all possible angles.

Singh was allegedly shot at by unknown people on Sunday evening, said a report by news agency PTI, citing a police officer. The incident happened when Singh was returning home along with other people and he was shot at near a hotel on National Highway-33, the officer said.

He reportedly died on the spot.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, according to the police. More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jharkhand Karni Sena president found dead with bullet injury: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On